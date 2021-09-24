Belleville Senators COVID-19 Information

Nothing is more important to us than our fans and the Bay of Quinte community. With this in mind, we would like to share the following information based on questions we are receiving from fans to help keep you informed on matters resulting from the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Information on the Coronavirus (COVID-19)

The most accurate and up-to-date information on the coronavirus (COVID-19) can be found through Canada's public health authorities.

Hastings & Prince Edward Public Health website: https://hpepublichealth.ca/the-novel-coronavirus-2019ncov/

Public Health Ontario: https://www.publichealthontario.ca/

Canadian Public Health Agency: https://www.canada.ca/en/public-health.html

What is the status of the 2021/2022 season?

The AHL will begin their 86th season on October 15th, with pre-season games starting in Belleville on October 8th 2021.

Will Fans be allowed in CAA Arena during the 2021/22 season?

Yes, as of September 24th the provincial government has approved for up to 50% capacity at CAA Arena. The Belleville Senators continue to work with the Province of Ontario as they move towards full capacity at CAA Arena, which is aimed to be achieved by opening night.

What steps are being taken to keep people safe at CAA Arena?

The Belleville Senators' main priority continues to be the safety of fans, players, team personnel and the greater Quinte Region community. With that in mind, the team and CAA Arena will be following all protocols outlined by the Provincial Government including:

- Capacity limits in arena

- Social distancing markers and sanitization stations in place

- Proof of vaccination requirement

- Mask wearing in arena

- Touchless tickets (unless requested)

What will happen with exhibition games?

At this time, tickets to the three exhibition games on October 8th-10th will be available only to Season Ticket Holders and Flex Package Purchasers.

When can I buy season tickets or flex packages?

Right now, find out more here and secure your seat for the 2021-22 season.

When can I buy single game tickets?

Stay tuned, the Belleville Senators plan to have single game tickets available for sale as early as October 1st.

Laval Rocket vs Belleville Senators

March 8, 2021

© Andre Ringuette/Freestyle PhotographyInformation Regarding Credits or Tickets from 2019/2020

I selected the Ticket donation option last March, when will I receive my tax receipt?

You will receive your tax receipt when we have been able to donate the tickets on your behalf, this will most likely not occur now until the 2021/2022 season. We will keep you updated and appreciate your patience.

I selected the Food and Beverage option last March, what happens with my credits?

Your credits will maintain on file, and will be available for you when games resume. They will not expire, and can be utilized during the 2021/2022 season if required or requested.

I had exchanged unused tickets from the 2019/2020 season, what happens to those tickets?

We will have select games during the 2021/2022 season where you will be able to exchange any unused tickets from the 2019/2020 season's ticket exchange program. Please hold onto your tickets for this purpose.

I had parking passes last season that I still have not received credit for, what happens to those?

Any unused parking passes from the 2019/2020 season will be credited to your account as requested, and can be utilized during the 2020/21 or 2021/22 season. You will not lose any value from your seasons tickets or parking passes.

(If you have not received information regarding tickets purchased for the 2019/2020 season please contact us: info@bellevillesens.com)

