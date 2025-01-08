Help Wanted: Apply to Work - 2025 Season

January 8, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







FORT WAYNE, Ind. - A new season of Fort Wayne TinCaps baseball at Parkview Field begins April 4, so as Opening Day approaches, the team is hiring hundreds of part-time, seasonal employees.

Available positions range from working concessions to ballpark sanitation, The Orchard Team Store, and even specialty roles like video production. See below for a full list.

Parkview Field has annually been rated as Minor League Baseball's No. 1 ballpark for gameday experience, thanks in large part to the fan-first customer service provided by team members.

The TinCaps (Minor League Baseball's High-A affiliate of the San Diego Padres) have 66 regular season home games, concluding August 31. Click here for the team's 2025 schedule.

Of note, more than half of the full-time TinCaps staff began working for the organization as either a part-time employee or as an intern before earning a promotion.

Questions about employment can be directed to the team's Human Resources Administrator Cathy Tinney: tinney@tincaps.com. Candidates must meet age requirements and pass a background check. The TinCaps are proud to be an equal opportunity employer.

Job perks include:

Average hourly pay up to $12.75 + tips (depending on position)

Receive discounts on items in The Orchard Team Store

Have a flexible work schedule

Participate in a Team Member Picnic with batting practice

Learn from the best in the sports industry

And more!

The TinCaps also have a referral program. An employee can receive $50 for every successful referral they make (up to $250).

2025 TinCaps Part-Time Positions

Food & Beverage Department

Back Counter

Bartender (21+)

Cashier (21+)

Cook (18+)

Dish Washer

Food Cart

Food Runner

Group Party / VIP Areas

Stocker

Vendor

Wait Staff (21+)

General

Kids Zone Attendant

Parking Attendant

Team Store

Ticket Office

Ticket Taker

Usher

Specialty Roles

Ballpark Cleaning / Janitorial (Game Time / 3rd Shift)

Video Production Crew

Mascot Performer & Mascot Helper

Bat Boy (16+)

Special Events (Non-Game Day Events; Hourly, Year-Round)

Notes:

Must be 16 years of age or older to apply. Some positions require applicant to be older.

Applicants for positions that require being over 21 must be able to obtain a valid Indiana alcohol permit.

Applicants under the age of 18 must have a valid work permit and completed parental permission form.

