Just Read: Registration Now Open for South Bend Cubs Reading Club

January 8, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

South Bend Cubs News Release







SOUTH BEND, IN - As classes resume following winter break, teachers and administrators can now sign up their students for Stu & Ivy's Reading Club, presented by 1st Source Bank. The program is open to all students K-8 in counties across Michiana.

Stu & Ivy's Reading Club is an incentive-based reading program where teachers set goals for their students to match the reading levels in their classroom. Each goal corresponds with a base on a baseball diamond and intended to last four weeks. The program begins March 3 to coincide with National Read Across America Day established by the National Education Association (NEA).

Students will be rewarded with prizes from the South Bend Cubs and local businesses for each goal completed. After students complete all four bases, they will receive a complimentary ticket to a South Bend Cubs home game, valid for the school's designated Reading Club Night.

Registration is open until February 5 with packets scheduled to be delivered to participating schools the week of February 24. South Bend Cubs mascots Stu and Ivy will make appearances to selected schools who participate in the program. Due to the number of requests, appearances are limited.

Teachers and administrators can contact South Bend Cubs Account Executive Jake Klimcak by emailing JKlimcak@SouthBendCubs.com with questions or to sign up.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from January 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.