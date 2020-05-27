Help Our MiLB CommUNITY

The Eugene Emeralds are proud to be a part of the MiLB CommUNITY First Initiative for the month of May. This national initiative was developed in conjunction with Feeding America, to raise funds for local food banks and to honor individuals risking their lives on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Emeralds fans are encouraged to visit the CommUNITY First website through May 31st to help MiLB, and the participating teams, raise money for local food banks. Once on the site, fans can choose their donation amount and the Emeralds as the recipient of their donation to direct funds to the Oregon Food Bank and FOOD for Lane County. By selected the Emeralds for the donation, you will ensure that the money will go to support local food banks. If a team is not selected, funds will go to the Feeding America COVID-19 Response Fund which is providing food assistance and supplies to communities most affected by the pandemic.

Ten dollars provides access to 30 meals to families and individuals in need. With school closures and rising unemployment since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, FOOD for Lane County has seen a noticeable increase in the number of people seeking help with food for the first time. With the suspension of food rescue and food drives, the food supply for FOOD for Lane County has been drastically disrupted. The donations will go towards purchasing local food so they can offer a variety of food choices to the community.

Since April, the Emeralds front office has been volunteering with FOOD for Lane County once a week, stocking and creating produce bags for one of the four emergency mobile pantries the nonprofit has set up. By supporting the CommUNITY First Initiative, the Emeralds hope to help families and individuals across the country most impacted by the pandemic by making sure they are fed and cared for during these uncertain times.

In addition, for every $10 donation, the Emeralds will donate one ticket to a home game for either the 2020 or 2021 season to a local hero of the pandemic. Fans are invited to join the national campaign by donating and selecting the Eugene Emeralds at MiLB.com/CommUNITYFirst and use #MiLBCommUNITYFirst on social media to show your support.

