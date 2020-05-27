Emeralds Win MiLB April Promotion of the Month

Minor League Baseball announced today that the Eugene Emeralds have won the April Promotion of the Month across all of MiLB with the Eugene United Program, a coordinated effort involving the entire Eugene/Springfield community to help deliver homemade mask kits and host personal protective equipment drives for local hospitals.

Owner of local sewing company, Pillow Talk, Megan Dompe, who also happens to be the wife of Emeralds' Assistant GM Matt Dompe, was the driving force behind the homemade mask kits and deliveries. During this time with her business slowed down, she put her efforts into creating masks at home with her own supplies, eventually leading and inspiring others to do the same. Emeralds' Director of Community Relations, Anne Culhane, soon got involved to help with delivering those kits where they were need, along with coordinating other volunteers.

As of April 30th, over 4,000 kits were sent out and over 2,100 completed masks were delivered to our local hospitals - Sacred Heart at RiverBend and McKenzie Willamette Hospital. The Ems also helped to donate completed masks to over 20 local groups including Avalon Healthcare, Assisted Living Facilities, Oregon Medical Group locations, Women's Care, local Police and Fire Departments, campus health centers, members of the school district providing help to our community such as free lunches for kids, and many more. This does not include any masks that were delivered to a group by an individual volunteer. The Emeralds gave volunteers the opportunity to disperse masks on their own to those in need, such as their friends and family members who may be first responders or doctors.

The #LaneCountyMaskProject has reached new lengths!

One of the hard working volunteers for the project sent a small handful of masks she sewed to her son who works on the front lines in the COVID unit at the Atlanta VA. "We understand during this uncertain time that there are so many of us struggling to get by or getting the supplies they need," said Allan Benavides, General Manager of the team. "We pride ourselves on being heavily involved in our community, and that means stepping up during times like these. We're so happy and grateful that Megan helped us to get involved with her initial efforts to help."

Business partners of the Emeralds soon got involved as well, with Kendall Auto Group and Heritage Distilling Company helping the club not only with mask deliveries, but also hosting PPE Drives and Stuff the Truck Drives during the past few weeks.

The April Promotion of the Month award also nominates the Eugene Emeralds for a Golden Bobblehead Award, which are awarded to the respective minor league clubs in September each year. The Eugene Emeralds have won 4 Golden Bobbleheads in their history, most recently for Best Overall Promotion in 2016.

