Heat Take on Blast Sunday

The Heat return their top three goal scorers from last year in Dominic Francis, Roshawn Panton and Malcolm Harris. In addition, the Heat returned experienced players in forward, Joey Tavernese, defender, Brad Kerstetter and goalkeeper, Jorge Navarrete.

Key off-season acquisitions include defenders Adriano Dos Santos and Jake Dengler as well as forward Mike Da Silva. Dos Santos was a longtime teammate of Head Coach Pat Healey in Baltimore where they won several championships playing together. Jake Dengler is a solid defender who has had a successful outdoor career in the USL while Da Silva returns to the Heat in a trade with the St. Louis Ambush. Da Silva played for the Harrisburg Heat in the 2022/2023 MASL season.

The Harrisburg Heat got big news this week as Hugo Silva was approved for his visa. He is eligible to play and will be dressed for the game this Saturday. The Heat are still waiting on a final potential visa approval of Thiago Freitas. Joey Tavernese leads the Heat in scoring with three goals as he recorded a hat trick in Baltimore on December 8th. Jake Dengler and Malcolm Harris lead the Heat in assists with two.

Head To Head

This is the second meeting this season between Harrisburg and Baltimore. Baltimore won the first game in Baltimore on December 8th by a score of 8-6. Baltimore was led in scoring by Ricardo Diegues and Victor Parreiras with two goals each. Bruno Henrique chipped in with four assists in the game. Joey Tavernese scored three goals for the Heat. Dengler and Harris each had two assists in the game.

