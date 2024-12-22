Heat Lose to Baltimore 6-3

December 22, 2024 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Harrisburg Heat News Release







The Harrisburg Heat faced off against the Baltimore Blast in an intense matchup at the Farm Show Arena, with the Blast ultimately coming out on top, 6-3. The game began with Baltimore taking an early lead in the first period, thanks to a goal by Jamie Thomas. Harrisburg quickly responded with a goal from Jake Dengler, assisted by Dominic Francis, leveling the score at 1-1. Both teams displayed strong defensive strategies, keeping the game close as the first period ended.

The second period saw a surge of scoring, with Baltimore regaining the lead early through Bruno Henrique, assisted by Juan Pereira. Harrisburg tied the game again, with Zach Perry scoring unassisted. However, Baltimore's offense quickly gained momentum, with three consecutive goals-one each from Jesus Pacheco and two from Chad Poarch- stretching their lead to 5-2 by the end of the period. Poarch's efforts, supported by Henrique and Pacheco, highlighted Baltimore's ability to capitalize on offensive opportunities.

The Heat attempted to rally in the third period, narrowing the deficit to 5-3 with a goal from Roshawn Panton, assisted by Jackson Becher. Harrisburg's determination was evident as they pressed hard to close the gap, but Baltimore's defense stood firm. Despite Harrisburg's efforts, including power plays and attacking with six players, they struggled to break through Baltimore's disciplined backline.

In the final period, Baltimore sealed the victory with Jamie Thomas scoring his second goal of the night, this time against Harrisburg's six-attacker formation. The Heat showed grit and resilience throughout the game, but Baltimore's consistent offensive pressure and defensive solidity proved decisive. The Heat will have an opportunity to even the score when they face the Blast again on Friday, December 27, 2024, at 7:30 PM EST at TU Arena. Fans can look forward to another thrilling battle between these two teams. Heat will return home on January 25th. Tickets are now on sale.

