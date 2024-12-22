Milwaukee See Defeat in Dallas Saturday Night

December 22, 2024 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) News Release







In the first of three consecutive meetings between two historic franchises in the Dallas Sidekicks and the Milwaukee Wave, the action was non stop in the Credit Union of Texas Events Center.

Dallas would open the scoring early in this game when two thirds of the Romero Brothers would connect with a wallascora when Yahir Romero, found an open Oscar Romero for the tap in inside the box. The goal came in just under one minute and thirty seconds into the contest. The third Romero brother would don the score sheet, just a mere moments later, when Esai Romero assisted by Moises Hernandez would add a second for the Sidekicks at 4:08 of the first quarter. Milwaukee would cut the deficit in half when Salvador Nunez found Kyle Crain wide open just to the left of the box, and his shot beat Juan Gamboa near post at 13:34 of the first quarter. Alex Sanchez would equalize with just over 2 minutes remaining in the half, when his from the right boards, beat Gamboa high to equalize just before the half.

Dallas would take the lead late in the third when Kristian Quintana would finish off a Renato Torquato shot to give Dallas a 3-2 advantage. Dallas would double their advantage seconds later when, Colin O'Keefe would be found making a run into the box for his first tally of the night, giving the Sidekicks the 4-2 lead going into the final frame.

Midway through the fourth, Moises Gonzalez of the Sidekicks, would be sent to the box for his fourth foul of the game, after fouling Alex Sanchez. The resulting power play would see Derek Huffman register his first goal of the season assisted by Ricardo Carvalho, by beating Parker Lackland who was inserted at halftime in relief of Juan Gamboa, to again cut a two goal deficit to one.

Milwaukee would pull goalkeeper Willie Banahene in favor of the sixth attacker, with just over three minutes remaining. But to no avail, as Jamie Lovegrove would score two consecutive empty net goals just seconds apart with just three minutes remaining to give the sidekicks the 6-3 advantage.

Esai Romero would add one additional empty net goal with two seconds remaning to give the sidekicks the 7-3 result.

Milwaukee would outshoot the Sidekicks 36-16, but could not solve Parker Lakland.

Milwaukee Wave Head Coach Giuliano Oliviero reflecting on tonight's defeat.

"It was 2-2 coming in to the 3rd quarter, we had a ton of chances and we just weren't good enough. When it became 4-2, you could see the heads drop and we tried to motivate the guys, and when it became 4-3, we thought we had a chance, with in my opinion the best sixth attacker in the league, but credit to Jamie Lovegrove, a veteran player, he punished us. We thought we had quality chances, but all the credit to Dallas, it was their home opener, and they wanted it more. We brought a lot of young guys who got valuable minutes, and its a learning experience and, I thought they did well getting up and down the field."

• Discuss this story on the Major Arena Soccer League message board...





Major Arena Soccer League Stories from December 22, 2024

Milwaukee See Defeat in Dallas Saturday Night - MASL

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.