Heat Fall in Thrilling Home Opener 7-6

December 22, 2024 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Harrisburg Heat News Release







The Harrisburg Heat opened their home season at the Equine Arena in the PA Farm Show Complex with an action-packed game against Utica City FC, ultimately falling 7-6 in the final seconds. Utica dominated the early stages, jumping out to a 3-0 lead thanks to goals from Jayce Berger, Ronaldinho Diniz, and Sergio Pinal. However, the Heat quickly found their footing, with Joey Tavernese sparking a comeback by scoring twice in just 22 seconds during the second quarter, narrowing the score to 3-2 at halftime.

The second half was a rollercoaster of emotions, with both teams trading goals in a back-and-forth battle. Riley Urie scored early in the third quarter to bring the Heat within one, and Tavernese completed his hat trick to tie the game at 4-4. After Utica reclaimed the lead, Anthony Wright and Noe Favila responded for the Heat, giving them their first lead of the game at 6-5 early in the fourth quarter. Utica's Kelvin Oliveira then equalized and later delivered the game-winning goal with just 29 seconds remaining, sealing the dramatic victory for his team.

Despite the loss, the Heat showed resilience and determination throughout the match. Joey Tavernese shined with a hat trick and an assist, while Kelvin Oliveira's standout performance, including his late-game heroics, made the difference for Utica. The Heat will look to bounce back tomorrow as they take on local rivals, the Baltimore Blast, in their second matchup of the season. The game kicks off at 5:05 PM at the Equine Arena in the PA Farm Show Complex. Fans are encouraged to come out and support the team in this exciting regional rivalry.

• Discuss this story on the Major Arena Soccer League message board...





Major Arena Soccer League Stories from December 22, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.