Heartlanders Make Additions to Hockey Operations Staff

June 24, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Iowa Heartlanders News Release







Coralville, Iowa - The Iowa Heartlanders announced Friday Greg Angus has been named Heartlanders Equipment Manager and Eric Michaud has joined Iowa as the team's Coordinator of Video and Team Services. These moves round out the Heartlanders Hockey Operations Staff as the team next moves to announcing signed players for the 2022-23 season. The first player signing announcement will come the week of June 27 - July 1.

Angus brings multiple seasons of professional hockey experience to the Heartland after working for the San Jose Barracuda and San Jose Sharks from 2017-21. In 2021-22, Angus was the Equipment Manager of the USHL's Madison Capitols.

Michaud will be responsible for prioritizing and supporting all aspects of the team's day-to-day hockey operations needs. He will also live cut and edit video for coaching review and team improvement. The Lewiston, ME native has served as a video coach twice in the ECHL: for the Kansas City Mavericks in 2020-21 and the Maine Mariners in 2021-22.

Welcoming Greg to the Heartland

Greg Angus: "I'm incredibly thankful and excited to accept my first position in the ECHL with the Heartlanders. From the top down, the organization is in tremendous position to take the next step on the ice and off it in the community and I'm excited to play a role in that. I'd also like thank the staff in Madison for a first-class experience and for allowing me to push forward and take the step into professional hockey leading as Iowa's equipment manager."

While with the San Jose Sharks organization, Angus was the Barracuda's home and away Locker Room Attendant. The San Jose, CA native also assisted the equipment team with the Sharks from 2018-21 on game nights. Angus attended Foothill Community College in the Bay Area.

Welcome Eric to the Heartland

Eric Michaud: "I'm thrilled to have the opportunity to join the Heartlanders and grateful to Head Coach Gerry Fleming and Assistant Coach Derek Damon for welcoming me with such open arms to Iowa. Each have helped build a strong culture already in the Heartland and I'm very motivated to help them on all aspects of the hockey operations side. This is also my first time moving to Iowa so I'm looking forward to getting out to The Corridor and meeting our fans for the first time."

He was an assistant video coordinator for the University of Maine's NCAA Division I men's hockey program from 2015-17 and has served as an assistant coach at the junior level for the L/A Nordiques and Maine Nordiques.

Head Coach Gerry Fleming: "Greg excelled in his roles with Madison and San Jose and his strong knowledge of the professional game will allow him to shine with the Heartlanders. The team's equipment manager is one of the most-unsung positions in the locker room, and we know Greg's professionalism, attitude and integrity will be vital to our hockey operations department's success.

"Eric's drive, hard-working attitude and knowledge of the game will make him an important part of our culture. This role is integral in taking our team's on-ice performance to the next level. Eric will be around the team every day and work closely with Derek and I to compile, arrange and cut video in ways that are easily digestible."

The Heartlanders 2022-23 schedule is now available at iowaheartlanders.com/schedule. The team opens their second season in the ECHL on October 21 at 7:05 p.m. vs. Idaho. Rose Club season ticket memberships, partial plans and group ticket options are available for the upcoming season by calling 319-569-GOAL and visiting iowaheartlanders.com/tickets.

