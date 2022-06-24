Worcester Railers and Head Coach/General Manager David Cunniff Agree to Part Ways

June 24, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Worcester Railers HC News Release







WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders), and Chief Operating Officer Michael Myers announced today that the team has mutually agreed to part ways with Head Coach and General Manager David Cunniff.

"Cunny has been a tremendous team player and asset to our organization," Myers said. "We thank him for developing players to reach their goals and getting the Railers to the next level of on-ice production. His commitment to the organization was outstanding from the day he started and we wish him all the best in the next endeavor of his career."

"I want to take this time to thank Cliff, Susan Rucker and Mike Myers for giving me the opportunity to represent the Railers as GM and Head Coach," Cunniff said. "I also want to thank the front office, Eric Lindquist, who will be greatly missed, Cam McGuire, my support staff Todd MacGowan and Julia Snow, and the wonderful staff at the DCU Center. I would like to thank my assistant coach, Jason Franzone, for all of his hard work and dedication. And a special thank you to the players during my time back in Worcester. I feel that I am leaving the Railers in a better position than when I arrived. I am proud of the work that we have accomplished together. I know there is a great core coming back and I wish nothing but success for the organization going forward. I loved my time in Worcester, and it will always have a special place in my heart. The people of Worcester and the friends that I have made here have treated my family and I greatly. The Railers have the best fans in the league, and I cannot thank you enough. Good luck and thank you all."

Under his guidance this past season, 26 different players registered games in the American Hockey League.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from June 24, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.