Forward Conlan Keenan Returns to the Walleye

(Toledo, OH) - Forward Conlan Keenan has agreed to terms with the Walleye for the 2022-23 season.

Kennan returns to the Walleye after skating in all 72 games with the team last season, posting 13 goals and 20 assists. The Webster, New York native was the only Walleye player to skate in all 72 regular season games. He finished the season as a plus-16 and was honored by the ECHL by leading all league skaters in January with a +13. Keenan also skated in 10 games for the Walleye during the Kelly Cup playoffs with a pair of assists.

"Conlan does everything well and is a great asset in the locker room," said head coach Dan Watson. "As we saw last year he can excel in all areas on the ice and fit in every role we asked of him last year."

The 26-year-old dominated at the college level while playing four years for SUNY-Geneseo that included two seasons as team captain. In 110 college games, he posted 172 points (86G, 88A). Keenan was named Sunyac Conference Player of the Year in 2019-20 when he picked up 50 points (22G, 28A), which was third-most in NCAA III that season.

