Swamp Rabbits Re-Sign Ayden Macdonald

June 24, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release







GREENVILLE, SC - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits announced today that the club has re-signed forward Ayden MacDonald ahead of the 2022-23 season. MacDonald proved a pivotal offensive piece during the Swamp Rabbits' season turnaround, leading the team's rookies in goals.

MacDonald, 25, returns to Greenville after a rookie campaign that saw the Langley, BC native total 33 points (20g, 13a) in his first 44 professional games since signing with the team in early January.

"I'm excited to be back in Greenville for another season," said MacDonald. "I believe we have a solid core of guys returning who all have the same mindset and that is to win a championship. I look forward to playing in front of Rabbits fans at 'The Well' come October!"

With six goals in the final six games of the season, MacDonald put his stamp on some of the most important goals of the Swamp Rabbits' dramatic push for the playoffs including the game-winning goal and the empty-net tally in the final home game of the season in a 3-1 win over the Orlando Solar Bears.

The rookie further added to his impressive resume with four points (2g, 2a) in six games against the Florida Everblades during the first round of the 2022 Kelly Cup Playoffs.

"MacDonald is a very important re-signing for our organization," said Head Coach Andrew Lord. "Ayden is a big-body, power forward who can do a bit of everything on the ice; whether it's play physical, kill penalties, or score goals. He has a great desire to win and to move to the next level, and I know he's going to have a great first full pro season in 22-23."

The Swamp Rabbits open the 2022-23 season, presented by Bon Secours, on Saturday, October 22 at 7:05 p.m. as they take on the newest team in the ECHL, the Savannah Ghost Pirates, at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. 2022-23 full and half Season Tickets are on sale now by calling (864)-674-7825 or by visiting SwampRabbits.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from June 24, 2022

Swamp Rabbits Re-Sign Ayden Macdonald - Greenville Swamp Rabbits

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.