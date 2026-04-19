He Scored from His Own Half?!
Published on April 19, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
San Antonio FC YouTube Video
Cristian Parano scored a 90th-minute winner as San Antonio FC claimed a 3-2 victory against El Paso Locomotive FC at Southwest University Park on Saturday night in a back-and-forth battle in the first Copa Tejas meeting of the season.
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