Hawks Power Through Mustangs 17-8

Boise, ID - The Boise Hawks (13-18) crushed four home runs en route to their 17-8 victory over the Billings Mustangs (11-20). The Hawks have now won five in a row, their longest win streak on the season.

The Hawks cruised out to an early 12-1 lead after the first three innings. Billings answered with four runs of their own in the fourth inning. Liam Sabino, Daniel Cipriano, and Robbie Kellerman each drove in a run in the inning. The Mustangs trailed 12-5 after four innings before Boise scored one run in innings five through seven.

Billings scored three runs between the seventh and the eighth inning. The Mustangs starter Alex Smith was tagged for eight earned runs tonight across just 2 1/3 innings.

Wladamir Galindo for the second straight game collected four RBI and finished the night 3-for-4 with a walk and hit-by-pitch. He was just a triple shy of the cycle.

For Billings, Robbie Kellerman went 2-for-3 with two RBI while Jalen Garcia, Jerry Chavarria, Caedan Harris, and Jesus Azuaje each recorded multi-hit games.

The Mustangs allowed 17 runs on 18 hits, which were both tied for the highest marks this season.

The Mustangs have now lost eight in a row and look to turn things around tomorrow in game five of a six game series. First pitch is scheduled for 7:15 PM and don't forget to catch the pre-game show starting at 6:55 P.M. on ESPN Billings 910 AM/105.5 FM or online at espn910.com.

