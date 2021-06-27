Boise Continues Winning Streak Thanks to Early Offensive Outburst

Boise, ID- The Boise Hawks offense had yet another juggernaut performance, putting up twelve runs in the first three innings, on their way to a 17-8 rout of the Billings Mustangs on Saturday night.

It started from the very first batter for the Boise Hawks, as Myles Miller led off the home half of the first with a single through the 5.5 hole. Jason Dicochea was then hit by a pitch to put runners on first and second for Wladimir Galindo, who continued his supernova stretch, raking a double down the left field line to score Miller and Dicochea.

After Galindo scored on a balk from Mustangs starter Alex Smith, Hidekel Gonzalez and Tyler Jorgensen teamed up for the Hawks fourth run of the inning, with Jorgensen smacking an RBI single after Gonzalez tripled in front of him.

The biggest scoring outburst of the game came in the third, when the Hawks got two-run home runs from Jorgensen and Galindo, as part of a seven run inning that made the score 12-1.

Boise would get two more homers in the game, a solo shot off the bat of Miller in the 5th for his fourth hit of the ballgame, and a lead-off jack from Greg White in the eighth, his first of the season.

Every single Boise batter got at least one hit in the 18 hit showcase, with Galindo and Jorgensen going 3-4 and 3-5, and Miller putting in a 4-6 night.

Tonight's win saw the Hawks take their fifth straight victory and fourth over Billings to win the series. It's the second series win this season for Boise, who took two out of three in Ogden before coming into this homestand.

The Hawks will return to the field on Sunday as the Boise Papas Fritas, with Jayce Vancena on the mound, looking to keep the six game sweep possibility alive. First pitch is scheduled for 5:15.

