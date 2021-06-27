Raptors Rally Past PaddleHeads Late to Steal Victory

Missoula, MT. - The Missoula PaddleHeads claimed their first lead of the game in the bottom of the eighth inning thanks to consecutive doubles from Brandon Riley, and Cameron Thompson. The problem was that the Ogden Raptors would still have the last word in the ninth inning. Jacob Goldfarb would once again be a menace for the Raptors tying the game in the ninth on an RBI triple. The former Oregon Duck would later score on an RBI single by Josh Broughton which would ultimately be the winning run in a 12-11 defeat.

The Raptors jumped out to an early advantage in the third inning with a 4-run rally. Pavin Parks would drive home a pair to highlight the inning on a double. The PaddleHeads would have a quick response in the bottom of the inning however tying the score with a four run barrage of their own. Brandon Riley would bring in a pair in the inning on a double. It would be another stellar night at the plate for the North Carolina native who finished 3-for-4.

Raul Shah would give the Raptors the lead once again in the sixth inning on a bases-clearing triple into right center field highlighting another four-run inning for Ogden. Shah was one of five batters in the order for the Raptors with at least two hits in the game finishing 3-for-6 with 3 driven-in.

The PaddleHeads would continue to battle in the next two innings scoring five runs over those two frames to take their first lead of the game. Nick Gatewood would get Missoula on the comeback trail in the seventh with an impressive two- run blast into right center field to cut the deficit to two. Jose Reyes also homered in the sixth inning highlighting what was a fabulous night at the plate as Reyes would finish 4-for-5 in the game.

Missoula (21-10) will look to right the ship in game 5 of this 6-game marathon opposite the Raptors (22-9) on Sunday evening. First pitch is scheduled for 5:05 p.m. All the action will come your way on ESPN Missoula 102.9 F.M.

