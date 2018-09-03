Hawks End Season on a High Note with 11-2 Victory

The Boise Hawks (35-41, 14-24) defeated the Eugene Emeralds (31-45, 17-21) by a final score of 11-2 on Monday. The Hawks scored eight times thanks to five errors from Eugene all in the 4th inning.

In the top of the 1st inning, Boise starter Justin Valdespina allowed a solo-home run off the bat of Nelson Velazquez to make it 1-0 Emeralds. It was Velazquez's 10th home run of the year.

In the home-half of the first inning, LeeMarcus Boyd started it off with a triple and immediately after, LJ Hatch singled to score Boyd and tie the game at one. But in the 3rd inning, it was Nelson Velazquez again. His 2nd home run of the game, and 11th of the year, gave the Emeralds a 2-1 lead.

Valdespina had allowed just two home runs coming into his final outing of the season. He ends the night going five innings allowing just two runs and picking up the win.

In the bottom of the 4th inning, all chaos broke loose. The Hawks scored eight runs thanks to five errors by the Emeralds in the bottom of the 4th to make it 9-2 Hawks.

In the 5th, Kennard McDowell delivered an RBI-single to make it 10-2. L.J. Hatch hit his 2nd home run of the year to lift Boise into an 11-2 lead in the 6th. Hatch finishes the night going 3-5 with three runs-scored and two RBI's.

The Hawks hang on to get an 11-2 win to end the season as they beat Eugene.

