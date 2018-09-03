Emeralds Clinch Third Consecutive Playoff Berth

September 3, 2018 - Northwest League (NWL) - Eugene Emeralds News Release





EUGENE, OR - The Eugene Emeralds battled back from an early deficit in Boise to clinch an improbable postseason berth into the Northwest League playoffs. Facing an 0-2 count with two outs and two men aboard in the 9th inning, Jonathan Sierra slapped a single up the middle, scoring two and guiding the Ems toward a 4-2 victory in Boise.

The win clinched the final playoff spot for the Emeralds in the NWL South Division, the third consecutive playoff berth for the club, the first time that has happened in franchise history. Grant Fennell and Fernando Kelli both homered in the victory, paving the way for Sierra's game-winning single in the 9th.

As a result of the win, the Emeralds will host Game 1 of the 1st round Northwest League Playoffs on Wednesday, September 5th, taking on the Hillsboro Hops for the third consecutive series in three years. Hillsboro will host Games 2 and 3 of the best-of-3 series if necessary at Ron Tonkin Field in Hillsboro on Thursday and Friday.

To celebrate to clinching victory, all box seat tickets will be $3 each, as the Ems will look to pack PK Park for the playoffs. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05pm on Wednesday, September 5th, with Matt Dompe being on the call on 95.3 The Score. Get your tickets now at EmeraldsBaseball.com.

The Eugene Emeralds are the short-season Class A affiliate of the Chicago Cubs. The 2017 Emeralds followed an historic 2016 season with another Northwest League playoff appearance in 2017, defeating the Hillsboro Hops in the Semi-Finals before falling to the Vancouver Canadians in the Championship Series 3 games to 1. This marked the second consecutive season the Ems reached the NWL playoffs, the first time the franchise accomplished that feat since 1985-86. The Eugene Emeralds are dedicated to providing the best in family entertainment, and have been nominated for the Larry MacPhail Award for a seventh consecutive year. For more information, please visit our website at www.EmeraldsBaseball.com or call the Emeralds front office at 541-342-5367.

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from September 3, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.