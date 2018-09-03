Emeralds Clinch Playoff Spot with 4-2 Win over Boise

The Boise Hawks (34-41, 13-24) fell to the Eugene Emeralds (31-44, 17-20) by a final score of 4-2 on Sunday evening. Jonathan Sierra had the go-ahead RBI single in the 9th as the Emeralds clinched the 2nd playoff spot in the Northwest League South.

In the first inning, the Hawks got a single from L.J. Hatch, followed by a Luke Morgan double, to score Hatch and make it 1-0 Hawks. After Morgan stole a base getting to 3rd, he would score on a passed ball and the Hawks jumped out to a 2-0 advantage.

While Alec Byrd worked through four scoreless innings, he was bitten by the long-ball. The first solo home run came in the 5th when grant Fennell hit his 4th home run of the year making it 2-1. In the 6th inning, with two outs, Fernando Kelli hit his 3rd home run of the year to tie the game up at two.

Byrd finishes with six-innings allowing just two runs and striking-out five.

In the 9th inning, the tie was finally broken. A leadoff single for Grant Fennell got Eugene a base-runner. Shelby Lackey got two outs, but than allowed a walk to Levi Jordan and it was Jonathan Sierra with an RBI-single to give the Emeralds a 4-2 lead, as a throwing error from centerfielder Luke Morgan allowed Jordan to score all the way from first-base.

In the bottom of the 9th inning, the Hawks got runners to second and third but could not tie the game as they fall 4-2.

The Hawks will return tomorrow to take on the Eugene Emeralds at 7:15 p.m. M.T. for the final game of the 2018 season. It will be the final Feed-Your-Face-Monday Presented by Jimmy John's. You can get tickets at BoiseHawks.com or call 208-322-5000.

