Hawks Earn Win Over Yolo High Wheelers

August 28, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)

Yolo High Wheelers News Release







It was a playoff-like atmosphere on Tuesday night at Memorial Stadium in a 2-0 Boise Hawks (48-37; 23-14) win over the Yolo High Wheelers (45-38; 22-15). Boise moves one game ahead of Yolo for the second playoff spot in the Pioneer League with 11 games left for both while Oakland remains in first one ahead of Boise.

Isaac Mendez (6-1) struck out eight for the second straight time against Yolo but this time came out on the winning end. He allowed two walks on four hits in 6 2/3 innings. Blake McFadden, Casey Dykstra, and Emilio Alfonzo (2) combined to finish. Alfonzo earned the save with a perfect ninth.

The only runs came in the fourth. Boise third baseman Troy Viola drew a leadoff walk. Catcher Nich Klemp was hit with a pitch. After the runners advanced on a wild pitch, shortstop Trevor Minder grounded to second, scoring Viola with the game's first run. Following Minder, left fielder Max Jung-Goldberg came through with an infield single making it 2-0.

It was a tough luck loss for Yolo starter Brendan Knoll (1-3). He worked six innings, and gave up both runs (earned). The right-hander issued six hits, one walk, and had five strikeouts.

Yolo had plenty of chances in innings six-through-eight but combined in those frames to strand seven including the bases loaded in the eighth. Overall, the High Wheelers stranded nine.

Despite the blanking, center fielder Brayland Skinner and right fielder David Glancy each had two hits. Left fielder Jose Gonzalez walked, extending his on-base streak to 31 games. It was the third time this season Yolo was shutout.

The teams meet again on Wednesday at Memorial Stadium with a 6:00 p.m. PST first pitch. The reigning Pioneer League Pitcher of the Week Cameron Repetti (6-4) gets the start for Yolo against Boise righty Ryan Wentz who is set to make his professional debut.

HIGH TALES

In addition to Gonzalez' on-base streak, third baseman Braedon Blackford extended his mark in that category to 13 games with a walk

Kris Anglin pitched the last two innings (both perfect) for Yolo and struck out four. Against Boise in three outings he has totaled nine strikeouts

Yolo batters struck out 11 while their pitchers combined to strikeout nine Boise batters

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from August 28, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.