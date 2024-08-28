Late Rally Falls Short in 9-6 Loss in Great Falls Tuesday

GREAT FALLS, MT - The Missoula PaddleHeads opened their final slate of road games of the regular season Tuesday evening. Their opponent would be the Great Falls Voyagers in the 1st game in a 6-game series. After the Voyagers had the upper hand earlier this month in action at home, the PaddleHeads would surely be looking to have a different scenario play out. An early swing would get Missoula out on the right foot in the early innings to grab the lead. Missoula also saw runners routinely reach base in the first 2 innings. Things would take a drastic turn from this point forward however.

Great Falls' starter Jason Pineda settled in nicely after the 2nd inning, tossing 5 more innings on the hill. Furthermore, the Pioneer League All-Star would also hold the PaddleHeads off the board in 5 consecutive innings. The offense of the Voyagers would score 7 unanswered runs in those frames as well to get themselves to a comfortable 6-run lead. The PaddleHeads would battle in the 9th to give themselves a fighting chance with a push of late offense. Ultimately the mountain would be too tall of a climb on this night as the Voyager took home a 9-6 win.

