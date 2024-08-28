St. Pierre Strikes out 12 in 13-1 Victory

August 28, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)

Oakland Ballers News Release







OAKLAND, Calif. -- Zach St. Pierre got the ball for Oakland against the Idaho Falls Chukars on Tuesday, struck out a season-high 12 hitters and received plenty of run support in the process. The Ballers beat the Chukars 13-1 in front of a crowd of more than 3,000 fans to open their final home series of the regular season.

For the first time this season, St. Pierre reached double-digit strikeouts in a game. He punched out 12 over seven shutout innings, yielding just four hits and two walks en route to his sixth win.

The Ballers put up a franchise-record 31 runs in St. Pierre's last start, so it's only fitting that the Oakland offense feasted in this one. Three players shone the brightest: Brett Barrera, Brett Carson and Noah Martinez.

Oakland acquired Barrera in a trade from Idaho Falls on August 17. In his first game against his former squad, Barrera delivered a pair of two-out, two-run doubles in the first three innings of the contest.

In the first, Martinez drew a two-out walk and Dondrei Hubbard singled up the middle to bring Barrera to the dish. He sent a scorched, line-drive double to center that Tyler Wyatt couldn't quite haul in to plate both Martinez and Hubbard.

Then in the third, Martinez and Hubbard each earned a two-out free pass. Barrera slapped an opposite-field two-bagger to right, doubling the Oakland lead.

After Barrera's third-inning double, Carson came to the plate. He crushed a majestic, 418-foot moonshot down the right-field line to inflate the Ballers' cushion to 6-0.

Carson would strike again in the eighth with a solo jack to right. He collected his first two-homer game of the season and 11th three-hit performance of the year.

In the fourth inning, Martinez blasted a birthday bomb, an opposite-field three-run smash. He drove in his fourth run with an RBI knock in the seventh, as the newly-minted 25-year-old pushed his RBI total to 61 on the year.

The Ballers are a season-best 17 games over .500 and have won four straight. They go for a fifth consecutive victory Wednesday, with first pitch slated for 6:35 p.m. PDT. As always, you can listen on 860 AM The Answer.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from August 28, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.