Penner, Castillo, and Benson Come Through for Glacier

August 28, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)

Glacier Range Riders News Release







FLATHEAD VALLEY, MT. - Ty Penner had the biggest hit of the game with two outs in the ninth, Chad Castillo came up clutch in the KO round, and Cooper Benson was dominant on the mound, striking out 10 in the Glacier Range Riders' 3-2 victory over the Billings Mustangs on Tuesday at Glacier Bank Park. Benson allowed just three hits and no runs over seven and one-third innings while walking two.

Pitching was strong on both sides, with Glacier Range Riders' pitchers combining for 13 strikeouts, while Billings Mustangs' pitchers sat down nine.

The Glacier Range Riders took an early lead in the first inning when Christian Kirtley launched a solo home run to left field.

The Billings Mustangs rallied in the top of the ninth to take a 2-1 lead, thanks to back-to-back home runs by Dylan Leach and Gary Lora.

Down to their last out, with runners on the corners, Penner's double in the bottom of the ninth helped the Range Riders tie the game at two.

Shane Spencer started on the hill for the Mustangs, allowing four hits and one run over eight innings, striking out seven and walking one. Nick Zegna and Ricky Tibbett each appeared in relief for the Range Riders.

Kirtley and Penner each drove in a run for Glacier Range Riders, with Penner leading the team in hits, going 2-for-4 at the plate.

For Billings, Brendan Ryan, Leach, Abe Valdez, Casey Harford, Lora, and Gabe Wurtz each collected a hit. Leach and Lora each drove in a run, and Ryan added two stolen bases. The Mustangs also turned a double play during the game.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from August 28, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.