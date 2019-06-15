Hawks Drop Game One 7-6 in 12-Inning Contest

June 15, 2019 - Northwest League (NWL) - Boise Hawks News Release





In their first game of the season, The Boise Hawks (Short-Season A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies) fell to the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes (Short-Season A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants) 7-6 in a 12-inning duel.

Trailing 2-0 after the third inning, the Hawks responded with a 3-run fifth inning. Two runs came across off of catcher Bryant Quijada's sacrifice bunt and a throwing error from Volcanoes' starter Kervin Castro. After a base hit and a lineout, shortstop Ezequiel Tovar followed up with a sacrifice fly to right field scoring Quijada from third.

Beicker Mendoza then tied it at three with an RBI-single single scoring Mendoza for the Volcanoes.

With the bases loaded, Isaac Collins reached on a fielder's choice that scored Trey Jacobs and advanced the runners off of a Volcanoes' throwing error.

Tied at four, the Hawks plated two runs in the three extra innings played. The last run of the game from Boise came off an RBI-single to left from Joe Aeilts scoring Tovar in the top of the 12th. This was the first professional RBI for Aeilts, who also collected his first professional base hit, a single back in the eighth inning.

In the bottom of the 12th, with the runner at second base, Volcanoes' catcher Ricardo Genoves singled advancing Sean Roby to third. Franklin Labour doubled and plated one run. With Genoves at third, a wild pitch made him break for the plate, scoring the winning run.

The Hawks are back in action tomorrow night against the Volcanoes for game two of the three-game series. First pitch is at 7:35 pm MDT with Breiling Eusebio getting his first start of the 2019 season.

