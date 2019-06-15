Dust Devils Drop Season Opener

In front of 3,008 fans at Gesa Stadium on Friday night the Tri-City Dust Devils (0-1) opened the 2019 campaign with a 5-0 loss to the Everett AquaSox (1-0). Defensive mistakes produced five errors that hampered the Dust Devils throughout the game.

Despite hitting three doubles in the first five innings of the game, timely hits eluded the Dust Devils throughout the game. Tri-City had seven hits, four more than the AquaSox, but ultimately finished the game 0-for-8 with runners in scoring position. A pair of returning pitchers were strong in relief. 2018 Northwest League All-Star Dan Dallas and Wen-Hua Sung each had scoreless outings to keep the game within striking distance.

The Dust Devils will send right-hander Ignacio Feliz to the mound in the middle game of the three-game series on Saturday night. Everett will counter with right-hander Tim Elliott. There will be a postgame fireworks show after Saturday's game presented by Nuclear Care Partners. Great seats are available by going to www.dustdevilsbaseball.com to purchase tickets.

