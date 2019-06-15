AquaSox Win Season Opener

June 15, 2019 - Northwest League (NWL) - Everett AquaSox News Release





PASCO, Wash. - Juan Mercedes and three AquaSox relievers combined to shutout the Tri-City Dust Devils, 5-0, before a crowd of 3,008 at Gesa Stadium in the Northwest League season opener for both teams.

Mercedes, in his Northwest League debut, blanked Tri-City on three hits over five innings. He walked one and struck out one while throwing 69 pitches, 46 for strikes. AquaSox left-handed reliever Nate Fisher picked it up from there going two shutout innings allowing one hit while striking out three. Right-handers Kipp Rollings and Reid Morgan each worked a scoreless frame.

The AquaSox took advantage of five Tri-City errors and six wild pitches. Everett finished the game with just three hits.

Cesar Izturis, Jr. batted 1-for-3 with a double, a walk and two runs scored. DeAires Moses reached base three times. He Had four stolen bases and was caught once.

It was the first AquaSox win at Gesa Stadium since July 13, 2017, which snapped a six-game losing streak there.

Tri-City starting pitcher Nick Thwaits took the loss. In 4 1/3 innings he allowed one hit, three earned runs and struck out four.

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from June 15, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.