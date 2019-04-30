Hawks Announce Northwest League / Pioneer League All-Star Game Caravan

April 30, 2019 - Northwest League (NWL) - Boise Hawks News Release





BOISE, ID: The Boise Hawks have announced the dates for the 2019 Northwest League / Pioneer League All-Star Game Caravan, stopping at three local Toyota dealerships throughout the Treasure Valley in May.

"We are proud to have Your Local Toyota Dealers as our Title Partner for the All-Star Game," said Bob Flannery, Boise Hawks General Manager. "This will be a great event for our community and we are excited to visit our three local dealerships."

The All-Star Caravan will kick off this Saturday (May 4) at Hometown Toyota in Ontario (313 SE 13th St., Ontario, OR) from 11:30 AM to 1:30 PM. The Caravan continues to Edmark Toyota in Nampa (15933 N Idaho Center Blvd, Nampa, ID) from 2:30 PM to 4:30 PM. The All-Star Caravan will conclude Saturday, May 18 at Peterson Toyota in Boise (9101 W Fairview Ave, Boise, ID) from 12:00 PM to 2 PM. Each stop on the All-Star Game Caravan (free to attend and open to the public) will feature a visit from Humphrey, free inflatable games and Northwest League / Pioneer League All-Star Game ticket giveaways.

The Northwest / Pioneer League All-Star Game, powered by Your Local Toyota Dealers, will take place at Memorial Stadium on Tuesday, August 6. For full, up-to-date details on the Northwest League / Pioneer League All-Star Game, visit www.milb.com/boise/tickets/asg.

Tickets for the Northwest League / Pioneer League All-Star Game can currently be purchased with a full or half season seat package, or by purchasing a Boise Hawks FlexBook (15 ticket vouchers for $160). A public on-sale date for the Northwest League / Pioneer League All-Star Game will be announced at a future date.

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from April 30, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.