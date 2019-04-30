Volcanoes Host Job Fair and FanFest
April 30, 2019 - Northwest League (NWL) - Salem-Keizer Volcanoes News Release
KEIZER, OREGON -- Opportunity to Work in Professional Baseball! Hiring for all positions - Job Fair
This Thursday May 2nd 4-6pm at Volcanoes Stadium
This Saturday May 4th 9-11am at Volcanoes Stadium
FanFest Saturday, May 11 from 11am to 3pm at Volcanoes Stadium. Let's kick off the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes 2019 season in style!
"Since 1997, your Salem-Keizer Volcanoes have been firmly focused on our fans and supporting the San Francisco Giants by having their players grow in a community-first, supportive environment," said Jerry Walker, Volcanoes Owner. "Lisa and I are so energized about the 2019 Volcanoes FanFest, which is the perfect venue to kick off what will be an action-packed season."
The fun immediately starts when the gates open, rain or shine, at 11 a.m.
MLB-alumni autograph sessions: Tony Torcato (11 a.m. -1 p.m.), Joe Paterson and Daniel Turpin (1:15 - 3 p.m.)
Q&A with the players (1-1:15 p.m.)
Free samples for our new exciting concession partners
Crater "selfies"
Face painting
Speed pitch machine contest for fans
Ticket package and seat selection booth
Amazing new sound system demo
National Anthem auditions (12-1:00 p.m.)
"Wow" deals on clearance items
Behind-the-scenes stadium tours
Photos with the awesome official SF Giants car
Live coverage from 1430 KYKN radio
Prize drawings & giveaways
A stadium full of fun times, friends and smiles
"I couldn't be more excited about the 2019 FanFest and the chance for Volcanoes Nation to kick off the 2019 season in style" said Mitche Graf, Volcanoes President of Business Operations. "Baseball truly is a family. Let's get the Volcanoes family together as we begin to write the next chapter in this historic Minor League Baseball franchise."
ALSO - Volcanoes fans here's a Hot Tip! Go to www.halfpriceoregon.com for some really great savings!
