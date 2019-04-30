Volcanoes Kickoff Drive for Sixth All-Time NWL Title with May 11, 2019 Fanfest

KEIZER, OREGON - Let's kick off the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes 2019 season in style! The Volcanoes much anticipated FanFest is Saturday, May 11 from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. at Volcanoes Stadium.

"Since 1997, your Salem-Keizer Volcanoes have been firmly focused on our fans and supporting the San Francisco Giants by having their players grow in a community-first, supportive environment," said Jerry Walker, Volcanoes Owner. "Lisa and I are so energized about the 2019 Volcanoes FanFest, which is the perfect venue to kick off what will be an action-packed season."

The fun immediately starts when the gates open, rain or shine, at 11 a.m.

MLB-alumni autograph sessions: Tony Torcato (11 a.m. -1 p.m.), Joe Paterson and Daniel Turpin (1:15 - 3 p.m.)

Q&A with the players (1-1:15 p.m.)

Free samples for our new exciting concession partners

Crater "selfies"

Face painting

Speed pitch machine contest for fans

Ticket package and seat selection booth

Amazing new sound system demo

National Anthem auditions (12-1:00 p.m.)

"Wow" deals on clearance items

Behind-the-scenes stadium tours

Photos with the awesome official SF Giants car

Live coverage from 1430 KYKN radio

Prize drawings & giveaways

A stadium full of fun times, friends and smiles

"I couldn't be more excited about the 2019 FanFest and the chance for Volcanoes Nation to kick off the 2019 season in style," said Mitche Graf, Volcanoes President. "Baseball truly is a family. Let's get the Volcanoes family together as we begin to write the next chapter in this historic Minor League Baseball franchise."

