Havoc Wins Over Ice Flyers, 5-3

November 17, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

PENSACOLA, FLA. - The Pensacola Ice Flyers faced off against the Huntsville Havoc on Saturday night to finish off their weekend series. The Ice Flyers started strong, with Natan Vertes energizing the crowd of 6,341 by scoring just four minutes into the first period. The momentum continued when Matt Wiesner scored a short-handed goal, his fifth of the season, giving the Ice Flyers a 2-0 lead.

However, the Havoc responded. Huntsville's Austin Alger found the back of the net with 1:19 left in the first period, narrowing the gap to 2-1. The second period saw Cayden Cahill extend the Ice Flyers' lead with his second goal of the season. The period ended with some tension as Tim Faulkner and Giovanni Procopio engaged in a heated exchange.

The third period proved to be the Ice Flyers' undoing. Despite physical efforts from Sam Dabrowski, the Havoc seized control of the game. They capitalized on two power-play opportunities, with Austin Alger scoring his second goal to tie the game. Giovanni Procopio then gave Huntsville the lead with just 2:44 left in the game.

In a last-ditch effort, the Ice Flyers pulled their goalie, but the Havoc took advantage. With 58 seconds remaining, they sealed their victory with an empty-net goal, silencing the once-jubilant crowd.

Despite the loss, the night had its highlights. During intermission, Ice Flyers owner Greg Harris, accompanied by a representative from Florida Blue, presented a $7,000 check to the team's October Charity of the Month, Pensacola Habitat for Humanity. Fans were also treated to entertaining blindfolded light-saber battles, adding a lighthearted touch to the evening.

The Ice Flyers will now set their sights on their upcoming weekend series in Peoria.

What's Next?

Next Game: Friday, November 22 at Peoria

Next Home Game: Wednesday, November 27 for the for the first of two $5 Nights driven by Kia Autosport of Pensacola

