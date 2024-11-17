Alec Baer Lifts Rivermen to Overtime Triumph in Evansville

November 17, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

Peoria Rivermen News Release







EVANSVILLE, IN - In a game marked by hard hits, multiple penalties, and exceptional goaltending, captain Alec Baer stood out for his overtime heroics as he lifted the Rivermen to a 2-1 victory on Saturday night at the Ford Center.

The Thunderbolts scored first just 27 seconds into the contest as they took the play to Peoria in the opening minutes. But the Rivermen rallied and were able to tie the game late in the period. Mike Gelatt skated up the left-wing side and handed the puck off to defenseman Cale List who had all kinds of room as he headed down to the left-wing circle. With time and space to pick his spot, List rifled a wrist shot into the top shelf over the blocker of Evansville netminder Ty Taylor to tie the game late in the first. In many ways, Saturday night's first period was the mirror of Friday night's where the home team scored first early in the game only to have the game tied late by the visitors before intermission.

Despite great chances on the power play both the Rivermen and the Thunderbolts were frustrated by stingy defenses and solid saves, leading to a tied game going into the third.

The final regulation period was marked by powerplays and plenty of goaltending highlights for both sides as both Peoria and Evansville had multiple great chances on the man advantage. Still, both Taylor and Rivermen goaltender Colby Muise stood tall making several spectacular saves to keep the contest tied going into overtime.

In the extra session, Peoria had yet to win a post-regulation contest while Evansville had won multiple games in overtime. But this night was Peoria's and they would not be denied. Rivermen captain Alec Baer was involved in a scrum behind the Evansville net. As one of the Evansville forwards skated out of the scrum and in front of his net, Baer lifted his stick from behind and took the puck back right between the base of the circles. In one motion, Baer turned around and shot the puck, catching Taylor off guard. The puck sailed past the unsuspecting netminder and Baer unleashed euphoria on the Rivermen side as Peoria secured a two-game weekend sweep of the Evansville Thunderbolts.

The Rivermen will head home and welcome the Pensacola Ice Flyers for a two-game home series on Friday and Saturday, November 22 and 23.

