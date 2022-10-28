Havoc Win In Nearly Sold Out Home Opener

HUNTSVILLE,AL â In a nearly sold-out barn, the Havoc face the rival Birmingham Bulls in their Home Opener.

Starting off strong, Austin Martinsen would score his second goal of the year and Rob Darrar would capitalize on a powerplay to put the Havoc 2-0 heading into the second period.

Birmingham would score in the second period but rookie goalie Nick Latinovich would shut the door with 37 saves for his second win of the season.

The Havoc will head to Pensacola to face off against the Ice Flyers on Saturday, October 29th.

On Thursday, November 3rd the Havoc will rebrand as the Lobos Diablos once again for their Noche de Lobos Diablos!

