Dawgs Topple Mayhem 4-1 in Georgia

MACON, GA. - The Rail Yard Dawgs responded strongly to an early conceded goal, ripping off a 4-1 victory over the Macon Mayhem on Friday night at Macon Coliseum. Nick Ford, Matt O'Dea, Dominiks Marcinkevics, and Josh Nenadal tallied goals for the Dawgs, while Mac Jansen added three assists.

An early rebound goal by Macon's Tommy Munichiello opened the scoring against the run of play at 3:21, but the Dawgs settled in. A powerful slap shot by Ford at 11:00 gave Roanoke a power play goal that tied the score at 1-1. The score remained tied entering the first intermission.

The Dawgs kicked into high gear in the second period, with three outstanding power play efforts. The go-ahead goal was a top shelf blast by O'Dea at 3:20 only one second after Roanoke's power play expired, giving Roanoke a 2-1 advantage. Jansen had a shot rattle off the post on Roanoke's next power play, and Marcinkevics added on to the visitors' lead at 16:21 on a power play tally after two or three swipes on a puck in the crease. Roanoke carried a 3-1 lead into the final period.

Roanoke never let its foot leave the gas pedal in the third period, outshooting Macon 17-4 in the final stanza. Travis Broughman had a goal disallowed early in the frame on a night when he was flying around, setting a franchise record with 12 shots on net. Nenadal laid out with an incredible effort to poke a puck to CJ Stubbs as Macon's fourth power play expired, and Stubbs fed Nenadal for a five-hole score after he had left the box to make it 4-1 at 7:58.

Austyn Roudebush stopped 23-of-24 shots for the Dawgs, while Tom Aubrun made 36 saves on 40 shots faced for Macon. Roanoke was 2-for-7 on the power play, while the Mayhem went 0-for-5.

The Rail Yard Dawgs will stay in Macon tomorrow night to face the Mayhem at 6:35 P.M. EST, and you can watch the game on HockeyTV or listen for free on Mixlr. Season tickets and single game tickets are on sale now by contacting the Rail Yard Dawgs office or visiting the Berglund Center box office.

