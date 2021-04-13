Havoc Sign Two Former Ice Flyers

HUNTSVILLE - The Huntsville Havoc have signed forwards Matt Ustaski and Taylor Pryce, head coach Glenn Detulleo announced.

Ustaski, a 2014 Winnipeg Jets draft pick, began the year with the Pensacola Ice Flyers playing in seven games and scoring five points. He also spent time with the Ice Flyers last season before being loaned to the ECHL. The 6-foot-6 Illinois native has spent time in the ECHL with four different teams since graduating from the University of Wisconsin in 2018. He saw action in 100 games for the Badgers and was named to the Big Ten All-Academic team his senior year.

Pryce comes to Huntsville after spending time with Pensacola and Birmingham this season. In 18 games with the Ice Flyers, he scored five goals and added three assists. With Birmingham, he skated in 14 games scoring 4 times and recording five assists. Last season Pryce was a key contributor for the Quad City Storm, playing in 42 games and tallying 31 points. Prior to his rookie season in 2017, he was a four-year letter-winner at Buffalo State College. For his Senior season he earned the honor of captain and scored 20 points in 26 games.

