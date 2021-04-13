Birmingham's Logan Nelson Named Warrior Hockey/SPHL Player of the Week

HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) today announced that Logan Nelson of the Birmingham Bulls has been named the Warrior Hockey/SPHL Player of the Week for April 5- 11.

Nelson scored one goal and assisted on four others as Birmingham captured three of four points on the week- end, moving the Bulls to within four points of the final playoff spot.

On Thursday, the Rogers, MN native scored midway through the third period and assisted on Tanner Froese's game-tying power play goal with 2:15 remaining as the Bulls twice rallied to force overtime before falling to Huntsville 3-2. Then on Saturday, Nelson assisted on three of Birmingham's four goals in the Bulls' 4-2 win over second-place Knoxville.

Now in his seventh professional season, Nelson currently leads the SPHL in points (38), assists (28), power play goals (five) and power play assists (11). Prior to joining Birmingham, Nelson played his entire professional career in the ECHL, including last season with Atlanta where he recorded 41 points (12g, 29a) in 55 games.

Also nominated: Nolan Kaiser, Huntsville (4 gp, 2g, 2a, gwg, ppg), Austin Plevy, Knoxville (3 gp, 2g) and Gabe Guertler, Macon (3 gp, 2g, 3a, gwg)

