Havoc Sign Head Coach to Contract Extension

HUNTSVILLE - Ensuring the best chance for continued success both on and off the ice, the Huntsville Havoc have agreed to a five-year extension with head coach Glenn Detulleo.

Coach Detulleo - who is also the team's general manager - will continue leading the hockey program while also guiding players and staff to become vital members of this community.

"Glenn is a great leader, but more importantly he's a good person," said team owner Keith Jeffries. "He is a key contributor as a natural teacher on the ice and as an important voice and presence in Huntsville. Having him at the helm reinforces our dedication to having people of good character as a part of this organization."

Since Detulleo joined the Havoc, he has not only guided the team to consecutive SPHL championships, but also helped develop opportunities for the franchise and its fans to raise nearly a million dollars for multiple non-profit organizations in the Huntsville area.

The Timmins, Ontario, native joined the Havoc as a forward for the 2010-11 season, playing two years before taking over as head coach for the final five games of the season in March of 2012. Since then, he has amassed a record of 191-165-41, including two President's Cup titles, becoming the winningest coach in franchise history.

According to Detulleo, 41, the decision for he and his family to return was an easy one.

"We love this organization and the Huntsville area," Detulleo said. "It is a privilege to be a part of an organization that makes an impact on the ice, but more importantly makes a bigger impact by supporting a number of great causes."

While talent is important when putting a championship caliber team on the ice, Detulleo believes it is just as important to recruit and sign players who are also good people.

"We have invested a lot of time in creating the Havoc Way," said Detulleo. "That means a culture built on work ethic, compete level, skill, and fun. We want a team that represents the organization and city in a positive way."

It is a sentiment echoed by the Havoc front office.

"We believe the character of players is as important as the skill of the players, and that starts at the top" said Jeffries. "Glenn being here benefits the team and the city. His family has set down roots, becoming an important part of this community outside of hockey and he recruits players who are of the same mindset - becoming ambassadors for the team with their willingness to interact with fans and participate in local events."

Detulleo won't take too long of a vacation before starting pursuit of an unprecedented third consecutive SPHL title.

"We're proud of what we have accomplished, but we're also aware that we have to continue to move forward and improve every day," said Detulleo. "I plan to continue to develop as a coach and I expect the same determination from each player in a Havoc uniform."

Off-Season

Earlier this month, the Havoc announced the 13 protected players from the championship roster, giving the team exclusive rights to them for the following year.

The team will begin evaluating players for the 2019-20 season at a free agent showcase the weekend of July 26-28 at the Huntsville IcePlex. Expect the Havoc to begin announcing signings for next season soon.

