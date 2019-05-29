Evansville ThunderBolts to Announce New Head Coach

Evansville, IN: The Evansville Thunderbolts Professional Hockey Team of the Southern Professional Hockey League will announce the new Head Coach for the Evansville Thunderbolts on Thursday, May 30th at 10 a.m. CT. Both the public and press are invited to attend. The press is asked to be at the Ford Center in Evansville, IN, by 9:45 a.m. CT to set up. A brief question and answer session will follow the announcement.

Evansville Thunderbolts 2019-2020 Season Tickets are currently on sale. With many more membership benefits, such as guaranteed seats, special team meet & greets, exclusive membership parties, merchandise discounts and so much more, now is the time to reserve your membership rewards. For more information on full season or half season tickets, please call 812-422-BOLT.

The Evansville Thunderbolts are a minor league ice hockey team in the Southern Professional Hockey League. The team plays at the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana. For more information visit www.evansvillethunderbolts.com.

