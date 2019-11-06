Havoc Roster Updated

HUNTSVILLE - Havoc Head Coach Glenn Detulleo announced a flurry of roster moves over the past week, resulting in the addition of two players in Zach Franko and Gregg Burmaster.

Franko (5-11, 185 lbs) graduated from the University of Manitoba this past spring before signing and playing for the ECHL's Idaho Steelheads and Greenville Swamp Rabbits. In 21 games between the two ECHL teams, the rookie forward tallied 11 points on 5 goals and 6 assists.

Burmaster (6-0, 183 lbs) also graduated from college in 2019. In his senior campaign for Utica College, the Clinton, New York native put up 46 points in 29 games. He earned captain honors in his senior season as well.

Along with the two signings, forward Brett Johnson has returned from the IR.

To make room for the additions, Detulleo placed forwards Garrison Sanipass and Nick DiNicola on waivers. In a subsequent move, Zane Jones has been traded to the Evansville Thunderbolts for future considerations.

