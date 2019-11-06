Mayhem Sign Goaltender Cody Porter

Goaltender Cody Porter with the Knoxville Ice Bears

(Macon Mayhem)

MACON, GA - The Mayhem have signed goaltender Cody Porter to a contract, Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Leo Thomas announced today.

Porter (6'3, 198) was an SPHL journeyman in his first professional stint last season, playing for four different teams in the league. He logged one game each for Huntsville, Fayetteville, and Quad City, and competed in ten outings for the Knoxville Ice Bears. While with Knoxville, the Vancouver, BC native yielded a solid 2.86 goals against average and a .916 save percentage in the ten games he played.

The 22-year-old net-minder will fill an immense void left behind by the departure of Kevin Entmaa to the Orlando Solar Bears of the ECHL. Whether Porter plays this weekend against the undefeated Peoria Rivermen remains uncertain, but the Mayhem Head Coach rests assured he can handle the job if called upon.

"Cody took some big steps in his development last year and started some games," Thomas said. "With the opening we have, I wanted to bring someone young and hungry to prove himself, and he brings exactly that."

Porter will dress for the Mayhem this weekend when the team hosts the Rivermen. Friday night is NASCAR Night; fans wearing NASCAR apparel will receive three free chuck-a-pucks at the game. Saturday is Macon Music Night; local artists will be featured and Macon-made music will be played throughout the night.

