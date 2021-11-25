Havoc Remain Undefeated at Home

HUNTSVILLE, AL - Coming back home after a tough Peoria loss, the Havoc would begin the holidays off with two goals in the first period. Rob Darrar's powerplay goal made over 1,800 stuffed animals rain from the crowd.

Former Birmingham Bull, Jacob Barber would continue his dominance of his former team by notching the third goal of the night. Barber had 3 points on the night.

Even though Birmingham would get one goal late, captain Tyler Piacentini would seal the deal putting the Havoc up 4-1.

Goaltender Hunter Vorva would go on to claim his fourth victory of the year, making 33 saves.

The Havoc will be back tomorrow, November 26th against the Pensacola Ice Flyers for IRON BOWL NIGHT. The Havoc will wear both Crimson Red and Navy Blue and Orange specialty jerseys.

