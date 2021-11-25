Thunderbolts Travel to Macon this Weekend

Evansville, Ind: After splitting the past weekend's games against the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs on Ford Center ice, the Thunderbolts hit the road for their first and only trip to Macon, Georgia to take on the Macon Mayhem this Friday and Saturday.

Week In Review:

On Friday night, Scott Kirton scored first to give Evansville an early lead, however Roanoke went on to score four unanswered goals to take a 4-1 lead in the third period. Zane Jones scored late to make it a 4-2 game, but that would be as close as Evansville came, losing the first game of the weekend series. On Saturday, Evansville responded with a stronger effort, once again scoring first, this time with Timothy Faulkner's first professional goal. Charles Barber extended the lead to 2-0 in the second period, and the Thunderbolts held on to win 2-1, with Kai Edmonds stopping 27 of 28 shots in his first professional victory.

The Week Ahead:

The Thunderbolts will be in Macon to take on the Mayhem this Friday and Saturday night. Faceoff will be 6:30pm CT on Friday, and 5:30pm CT on Saturday. Both games can be viewed on SPHL TV with a subscription through HockeyTV, or can be listened to for free through the Thunderbolts Radio Network; at EvansvilleThunderbolts.com/Fan-Center/Listen , or on the Thunderbolts MixLr Channel.

Scouting the Opponent:

Macon Mayhem:

Record: 0-10-1, 1 Points, 11th Place

Leading Goal Scorer: Scott Coash (3 Goals)

Leading Point Scorer: Scott Coash (5 Points)

Primary Goaltender: Dillon Kelley (0-5-0, .910 Save %)

Thunderbolts 21-22 Record vs MAC: 0-0-0

The Mayhem lost both games last weekend in Fayetteville against the Marksmen, starting with a 5-2 loss on Friday night. Down 3-0, Chase DiBari scored in the first period to make it 3-1, and Joseph Drapluk scored for Macon in the third period. Saturday's 6-2 loss saw goals from Scott Coash and Devin Brink in a close first period that saw the Mayhem only trail 3-2, but the game took a nasty turn, with several fights and game misconducts on both sides. Macon's closest game of the past week was on Wednesday in Pensacola, only losing 6-4. Brendan Hussey scored in the first period to tie a 1-0 deficit. Down 4-1 in the third, Kyle Soper scored twice, and Brink also found the back of the net, outscoring Pensacola in the period but unable to fully close the gap.

Call-up Report

- Kyle Thacker (Cincinnati Cyclones - ECHL)

- Games Played: 8 (5 with Iowa Heartlanders, 3 with Cincinnati)

- 1 Goal, 0 Assists, 1 Point, 4 PIM

- Cooper Jones (Idaho Steelheads - ECHL)

- Games Played: 4 (1 with Jacksonville IceMen, 3 with Idaho)

- 0 Goals, 1 Assist, 1 Point, 0 PIM

- Cole Stallard (Iowa Heartlanders - ECHL)

- Games Played: 7

- 1 Goals, 1 Assists, 2 Points, 8 PIM

Transactions:

Wed. 11/24: Chase Carter placed on 21-day Injured Reserve

Wed. 11/24: Ray Pigozzi signed to contract

The Thunderbolts are currently competing in their fifth season in the SPHL (Southern Professional Hockey League). Season tickets are less than $9 per game. To order your tickets for this season, call 812-422-BOLT(2658).

