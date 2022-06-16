Havoc Re-Sign Captain in Bigger Role

Huntsville Havoc captain Tyler Piacentini

HUNTSVILLE,AL - Head Coach Glenn Detulleo announced today that captain Tyler Piacentini has signed on for the 2022-23 season as a player-assistant coach.

The 2021-22 season saw Piacentini reach career highs in goals, assists, and total points. He was one of three 30-goal scorers in the SPHL last season. Throughout his 225-game Havoc career, Piacentini has amassed 88 goals and 85 assists. He was named captain in the shortened 2021 season.

Piacentini will be taking on more responsibility this upcoming season as a player-assistant coach. His duties will include assisting in practice preparation, video breakdowns, and more.

"We're excited to have Tyler take on a larger role in our organization." said Assistant Coach Stuart Stefan "He's a true professional and his leadership is something we're thrilled to not only have in a captain role but now a coaching role."

