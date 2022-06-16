Havoc Announce 2022-23 Home Opener

HUNTSVILLE,AL - The Huntsville Havoc have announced their home opener for the 2022-23 season!

On October 28th, the Havoc will open their 19th season in Huntsville! The Havoc look to get back to championship form after a record-breaking 41-win season.

The home opponents, road schedule, and promotional schedule will be announced at a later date. The home schedule is subject to change.

