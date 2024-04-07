Havoc Playoff Roster and Schedule Announced

April 7, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

Huntsville Havoc News Release







HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Head Coach Stuart Stefan has announced the 2023-24 playoff roster ahead of their first-round matchup against the Fayetteville Marksmen.

Forwards - Kyle Clarke, Doug Elgstam, Phil Elgstam, Robbie Fisher, Eric Henderson, Jack Jaunich, Buster Larsson, Cole Reginato, Benito Posa, David Thomson, Dylan Stewart

Defense - Matt Doran, Jeremy Gervais, Brett Humberstone, Alex Kielczewski, Craig McCabe, Mason Palmer, Derek Perl

Goaltenders - Mike Robinson, Brian Wilson

The Havoc will host the first game of round one, at the Huntsville Ice Sports Center, on Wednesday, April 10th at 7:30 PM. Below is the full schedule of round one:

Game One: Wednesday, April 10th, 7:30 PM

Venue: Huntsville Ice Sports Center, Huntsville, AL

Game Two: Friday, April 12th, 7:00 PM EST

Venue: Crown Coliseum, Fayetteville, NC

Game Three (if necessary): Sunday, April 14th, 3:00 PM EST

Venue: Crown Coliseum, Fayetteville, NC

