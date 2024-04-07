Storm Hosts Playoff Game Tuesday

April 7, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

Quad City Storm News Release







MOLINE, IL. - The Quad City Storm takes the ice at Vibrant Arena Tuesday at 6:10 PM for the first game of the SPHL's President's Cup Playoffs. The Storm will battle the Roanoke Railyard Dawgs Tuesday night and then head to Roanoke for game-two of the best of three series Friday and a potential game-three Saturday.

Tickets for Tuesday's game are just $5 and can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com, QuadCityStorm.com and the Vibrant Arena box office. The first 1000 fans in the arena Tuesday night get a pair of Storm Thunder Sticks.

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from April 7, 2024

Storm Hosts Playoff Game Tuesday - Quad City Storm

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.