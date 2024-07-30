7 New Promotional Nights for the 2024-25 Season

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - As we gear up for the 2024-25 season, we're excited to recap our fantastic lineup of new promotional nights that will bring added excitement. Each night is packed with unique themes, special activities, and memorable moments that you won't want to miss. Secure your seat with a 7-game, 14-game, or a full season plan! Here's a sneak peek at what's in store:

Mighty Havoc Night - Friday, November 15th

Embrace the nostalgia of the Mighty Ducks movie franchise with specialty jerseys that capture the spirit of the iconic films. Don't miss out on celebrating with us as we channel the legendary team spirit!

Scooby-Doo Night - Thursday, December 26th

Ruh-roh! Dive into the mystery and fun of Scooby-Doo Night with specialty jerseys. It's a night filled with Scooby Snacks and mystery-solving excitement!

Meet Bluey - Friday, January 17th

Join us for a Bluey Meet and Greet where you can meet the beloved blue heeler and enjoy a fun-filled evening with themed activities for the whole family!

Huntsville Sports Night - Saturday, February 22nd

Celebrate our city's sports pride with Huntsville Sports Night. We'll wear specialty jerseys that honor all pro-sports teams in Huntsville and enjoy appearances by local favorites, the Rocket City Trash Pandas and Huntsville City FC. Show your support for all our hometown teams!

Racing Night - Saturday, March 1st

Rev up for Racing Night! We'll be bringing the excitement of the track to the VBC! We'll be wearing specialty jerseys that'll get your engine going!

Peter Pan Night - Friday, March 21st

Fly to Neverland at Peter Pan Night with specialty jerseys inspired by the beloved musical. Experience the magic of Neverland and enjoy a night of whimsical fun and adventure!

Margaritaville Night - Friday, March 28th

Take a trip to Margaritaville with tropical drink specials and specialty jerseys that capture the laid-back, island vibe of Jimmy Buffett's paradise. It's a perfect escape to enjoy the season in style!

Don't miss out on these fantastic new nights! Mark your calendars, grab your tickets, and get ready for an action-packed season filled with fun, excitement, and unforgettable memories.

