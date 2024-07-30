Ice Flyers Broadcaster Paul Chestnutt, Son Matthew, Featured on Special NHL Network Appearance

An eight-hour trip to Tampa in March 2023 provided acclaimed Ice Flyers broadcaster Paul Chestnutt and his special-needs son, Matthew, a lifetime memory when meeting NHL superstar Sidney Crosby.

Another special moment has since occurred.

Chestnutt and his son were recently featured on NHL Tonight on the NHL Network, a Zoom interview that occurred in the Ice Flyers media interview room at the Pensacola Bay Center.

With the Ice Flyers banner as a backdrop, Chestnutt spoke of how being the voice of the Ice Flyers since the team's first season in 2009, along with the sport itself, has enabled a father-son bond with a child who cannot walk or talk.

"The game does so many different things for so many different people, and it has touched us in so many different ways," said Chestnutt, speaking to NHL Tonight hosts Mike Rupp and Jamie Hersh. Rupp had a 14-year career with six NHL teams before his TV career.

Chestnutt spoke of his gratitude for the Ice Flyers franchise, which has enabled him bring son, "Matty," when he works as the radio play-by-play voice for Ice Flyers home games. Matty Chestnutt, 21, was born with cerebral palsy, confined to a wheelchair and unable to communicate.

The two are always together on the second level concourse, center-ice behind the penalty box areas, as Paul puts on the headset and works a one-person, radio broadcast.

"Matty loves the game of hockey," Chestnutt told NHL Network. "What the game has done for him. The flow of the game moving left to right, he just loves being there."

"And everything the Ice Flyers do when they score a goal, the music, the (fans goal dance), he just loves it." His appearance on the NHL Network is part of an incredible past 18 months for Chestnutt and Matty. In addition to meeting Crosby, the two were inducted into the Pensacola Sports Hall of Fame earlier this year in February - a special moment with Paul's acceptance speech getting a standing ovation.

"It was an incredible night," he said.

When the Ice Flyers were founded by original owner Tim Kerr, a former Philadelphia Flyers defenseman, who later became owner of the Pensacola Ice Pilots for a couple seasons, he helped Chestnutt start a charity in honor of Matty.

Now, the Matthew Chestnutt Scores! Charities has helped aid Pensacola's special-needs community and been active in a variety of endeavors. It includes an Ice Flyers Power-Play Pledge Drive with contributions each time the Ice Flyers score on a power play goal.

When Ice Flyers owner Greg Harris gained ownership rights in 2010, he's worked with Paul to help elevate the charity as well the entire Ice Flyers game experience.

The Ice Flyers had a phenomenal record attendance last year averaging more than 5,000 fans per-game. "I'm a single dad," Chestnutt said on the NHL Network show. "And I wanted to continue to do what we wanted to do. And I wasn't going to let my son, being a special needs kid, to hide him.

"I wanted to do something positive. So, when the Ice Flyers were born, the charity was born. Tim Kerr passed it on to Greg Harris who has taken the organization to another level. But I wanted (Matty) to be part of it. Yes, I was nervous to begin with. But it grew on."

Awareness of Chestnutt's efforts grew in the hockey world. The Tampa Bay Lightning learned of Chestnutt and his son. They offered a chance to attend a Lightning game and knowing that Paul grew up in Pittsburgh and was a huge Pittsburgh Penguins fan, the Lightning provided a special experience on March 2, 2023.

Chestnutt, Matty were given access to the teams' morning skate before that game at Amalie Arena. First, Paul and Matty met Lightning star players as they exited the ice from their short workout.

And then, prior to the Penguins taking the ice, the team's superstar captain, Sidney Crosby, in his full practice unform and skates walked down the tunnel and met with Paul and Matty. Later that night, Chestnutt and his son appeared on the Lightning broadcast and the morning skate visit with Crosby was shown on the Penguins television broadcast.

"That was a day we will never forget," Chestnutt told Rupp and Hersch on the program. "We met Lightning players and I have to thank the entire Tampa Bay Lightning organization for what they did and the entire Lightning Radio Network.

"We met the Lightning players, and then we had opportunity to meet Sidney Crosby which was just an unbelievable experience. I was on the trip to help promote special needs (children and adults).

Part of Rupp's lengthy NHL career including a couple seasons with the Penguins. He asked Chestnutt what got him started as a hockey fan and later a hockey broadcaster.

Chestnutt revealed as a teenager he listened and was inspired by former Penguins radio legend Mike Lange, who was the voice of the Penguins for 30 years from 1976-2006.

"I'm from Pittsburgh and Mike Lange... listening to him on radio was incredible," he said. "First time I heard him I said whoa, this guy is pretty good. And it was a young Mike Lange at the time... it (Penguins broadcasts) was just on radio then.

"That is when I got the love of the game watching the Penguins in those blue and white uniforms and listening to the games with Mike Lange on the call."

Chestnutt now watches all the Penguins' games he can on the NHL Network.

"Matty lays on the floor," said Chestnutt, who lifts his son out of the wheelchair to get some movement. "When the Penguins games come on, it is an incredible experience where he picks himself up and he goes into an upright position and it's great for his back."

