Havoc Ink Two Ahead of Season Opener

HUNTSVILLE,AL - Head Coach Glenn Detulleo announced today that defensemen Carson Vance, goalie Mike Robinson, and defensemen Sam Hunter have signed for the 2022-23 season.

Vance, 26, is a left-handed defensemen from Tempe, AZ. Vance has played 27 games for the Havoc over the past two seasons. During those 27 games, Vance has 12 assists. Last season, Vance spent time in the ECHL with the Fort Wayne Komets and the Wichita Thunder.

Robinson, 25, is a goalie from Bedford, NH. Playing collegiate hockey with the University of New Hampshire (NCAA), Robinson appeared in 112 games with a 2.73 GAA and a .901 save percentage.

Hunter, 26, is a left-handed defensemen

In a corresponding move, the Havoc have released D Johnny Macdonald, F Michael Marchesan, and G Zack Cloutier.

