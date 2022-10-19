Ice Bears Add Two More to Operations Staff

The Knoxville Ice Bears added two new members to their staff this week with the additions of Athletic Trainer Griffin Patterson and Shannon McElhose as the team's new Massage Therapist.

Patterson joins the Ice Bears after spending the past year as an Assistant Athletic Trainer at Maryville College. He received both his undergraduate and graduate degrees from High Point University in North Carolina.

"I'm very excited to be joining such a great group of people and look forward to a great season," Patterson said. "Being an athletic trainer in professional hockey has been a goal of mine since high school so it feels great to see that goal come to fruition."

McElhose is a licensed massage therapist and certified reflexologist, but she also has a lot of personal experience in ice hockey.

"I'm very excited to be a part of the Ice Bears organization," said McElhose. "The team has a great history and legacy in Knoxville. I've been a hockey fan since 1993 and even played goalie for a while. I'm looking forward to helping the guys stay game-ready and feeling their best."

The Ice Bears open their 21st season in franchise history Friday night at the Civic Coliseum against the Evansville Thunderbolts at 7:35 p.m. The team will raise a banner before puck drop to commemorate their SPHL-record fifth regular season championship.

